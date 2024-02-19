Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund C (JCICX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JCICX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 15.4% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JGRTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JGRTX, with annual returns of 11.12% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Nationwide Fund Institutional Service Class (MUIFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MUIFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. MUIFX has an expense ratio of 0.63%, management fee of 0.53%, and annual returns of 13.87% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

