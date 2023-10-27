Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FELIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 25.5%.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Admiral (HRCAX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HRCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.1% over the last five years, HRCAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund L (JMUEX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JMUEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.93% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

