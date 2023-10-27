Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Amana Growth Fund Institutional (AMIGX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. AMIGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. AMIGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.94%.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX): 1.25% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FELTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELTX, with annual returns of 24.82% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MM Select Equity Asset I (MSEJX): 0.28% expense ratio and 0.18% management fee. MSEJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.89% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

