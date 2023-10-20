Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Voya Growth & Income Portfolio S2 (IGISX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. IGISX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. IGISX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.29%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R5 (JGIRX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JGIRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JGIRX, with annual returns of 10.42% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX). Expense ratio: 1%. Management fee: 0.53%. Five year annual return: 25.16%. FELAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

