Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors 529E (CWMEX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. CWMEX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CWMEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.05%.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences I (THISX). Expense ratio: 0.67%. Management fee: 0.63%. THISX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.95% over the last five years.

Deutsche Capital Growth R (SDGRX): 1.33% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. SDGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 11.88%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



