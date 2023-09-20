Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Premier (TRPSX). TRPSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.35%, management fee of 0.15%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.02%.

Wells Fargo Large Cap Growth Admiral (STDFX). Expense ratio: 1.09%. Management fee: 0.69%. STDFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 8.95% over the last five years.

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core A (PKSAX): 1.26% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. PKSAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 12.53%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

