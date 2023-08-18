Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Voya Growth & Income Portfolio I (IIVGX) has a 0.66% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. IIVGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.78% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund (VHCOX): 0.43% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. VHCOX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.06% over the last five years, VHCOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Schwartz Value Fund (RCMFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RCMFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. RCMFX has an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 12.6% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

