Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Cambiar Opportunity Investor (CAMOX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. CAMOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.53% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Wireless (FWRLX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FWRLX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 10.74% over the last five years, FWRLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Growth Advantage I (JGASX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. JGASX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.28% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

