Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

June 22, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FELIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 23.65%.

Ivy Large Cap Growth N (ILGRX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. ILGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. ILGRX, with annual returns of 14.03% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. HLGEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 9.86%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

