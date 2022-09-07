Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Hartford Dividend & Growth I (HDGIX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HDGIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11.6% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Hood River Small Cap Growth Institutional (HRSMX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. HRSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 13.64% over the last five years, HRSMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX). Expense ratio: 0.58%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 11.57%. VEVIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.



