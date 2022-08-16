Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund - Class I (FELIX) has a 0.75% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FELIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 23.93% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund Service Class (DEIGX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. DEIGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.91% over the last five years, DEIGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio Inst Cl (DUSQX). Expense ratio: 0.13%. Management fee: 0.1%. Five year annual return: 12.26%. DUSQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

