Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Heartland Value Fund Institutional

(HNTVX) has a 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HNTVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 19.87% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MFS International Growth R4

(MGRVX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. MGRVX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With yearly returns of 11.55% over the last five years, MGRVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Invesco Value Opportunities R5

(VVONX). Expense ratio: 0.74%. Management fee: 0.62%. Five year annual return: 27.84%. VVONX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

