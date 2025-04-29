Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights IR

(GIRLX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. GIRLX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With annual returns of 12.5% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JHancock Global Shr/Hlder Yld A

(JGYAX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. JGYAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. JGYAX, with annual returns of 14.3% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Funds Mutual Fund R1

(RMFAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RMFAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RMFAX has an expense ratio of 1.35%, management fee of 0.23%, and annual returns of 13.54% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

