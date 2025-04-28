Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Franklin Mutual Shares R6

(FMSHX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. FMSHX, an All Cap Value option, is a type of mutual fund that buys stakes in companies in all three valuation categories. FMSHX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.14%.

Goldman Sachs GQG Ptnrs Int Opp Ins

(GSIMX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.71%. GSIMX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.26% over the last five years.

Van Eck International Investors Gold I

(INIIX): 1% expense ratio and 0.72% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.36% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

