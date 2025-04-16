Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Enterprise R

(JDMRX): 1.4% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.57%.

Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund A

(QASCX) is a stand out amongst its peers. QASCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.71%, expense ratio of 1.13% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Fundamental Investors R5

(RFNFX): 0.32% expense ratio and 0.24% management fee. RFNFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 17.45% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

