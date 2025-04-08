Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Institutional

(FTHSX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With annual returns of 16.25% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Goldman Sachs US Equity Insights Service Class

(GSESX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GSESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. GSESX, with annual returns of 15.21% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Transamerica Large Cap Value I

(TWQIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TWQIX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. TWQIX has an expense ratio of 0.63%, management fee of 0.59%, and annual returns of 14.83% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

