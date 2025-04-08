Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage Fund A

(JICAX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JICAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 15.46% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MassMutual Select Blue Chip Growth A

(MBCGX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. MBCGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MBCGX, with annual returns of 16.28% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Victory RS Global Natural Resources Y

(RSNYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RSNYX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. RSNYX has an expense ratio of 1.15%, management fee of 1%, and annual returns of 36.18% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

