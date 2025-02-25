Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Technology M

(FATEX) has a 1.19% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FATEX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 21.42% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Research S

(JRASX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JRASX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JRASX, with annual returns of 16.15% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N

(QSMNX). Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 12.13%. QSMNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

