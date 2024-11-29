Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value M

(NWHFX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NWHFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. NWHFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.47%.

USAA Aggressive Growth Fund

(USAUX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. USAUX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 16.54% over the last five years, USAUX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors F2

(WMFFX): 0.37% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. WMFFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.23% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NWHFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (USAUX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (WMFFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.