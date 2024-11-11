Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Davis Appreciation & Income Y

(DCSYX). DCSYX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.12%.

Eagle MLP Strategy I

(EGLIX): 1.41% expense ratio and 1.25% management fee. EGLIX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. With yearly returns of 17.46% over the last five years, EGLIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities

(FDMLX). Expense ratio: 0.01%. Management fee: 0%. Five year annual return: 15.55%. FDMLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

