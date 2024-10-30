Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock A

(AASMX): 1.03% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. AASMX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. AASMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.35%.

American Funds Growth Portfolio 529C

(CGPCX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0% management fee. CGPCX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.06% over the last five years, CGPCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

RBC SMID Cap Growth I

(TMCIX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. TMCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.04%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.