Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Brown Advisory WMC Strategic European Equity & Income Adviser

(BAHAX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. BAHAX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund investing in stocks across the vast European continent. With annual returns of 11.46% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund M

(FAGNX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FAGNX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. With five-year annualized performance of 13.69%, expense ratio of 1.26% and management fee of 0.71%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Value Adviser

(PAVLX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.56%. Five year annual return: 11.7%. PAVLX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

