Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Invesco Growth and Income A

(ACGIX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. ACGIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. ACGIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.61%.

MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities A

(DLBMX). Expense ratio: 1.19%. Management fee: 0.58%. DLBMX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.87% over the last five years.

T. Rowe Price Value Fund

(TRVLX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. TRVLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 11.99%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

