Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Brandes Global Equity I

(BGVIX): 1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGVIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 13.06% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

DFA US Core Equity 1 I

(DFEOX): 0.15% expense ratio and 0.12% management fee. DFEOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DFEOX, with annual returns of 15.39% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Value Fund

(FDVLX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FDVLX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.41% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (BGVIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FDVLX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFEOX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.