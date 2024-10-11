Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Invesco Comstock Y

(ACSDX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. ACSDX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 14.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Institutional

(FTHSX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 16.41% over the last five years, FTHSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Cap Appreciation Adviser

(PACLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PACLX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. PACLX has an expense ratio of 0.96%, management fee of 0.59%, and annual returns of 11.14% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

