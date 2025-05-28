Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Columbia Balanced R5

(CLREX). CLREX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.64%, management fee of 0.57%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.04%.

Dean Mid Cap Value Fund

(DALCX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DALCX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With yearly returns of 15.15% over the last five years, DALCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Nuveen Quant SmallCap Equity A

(TCSEX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 14.21%. TCSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

