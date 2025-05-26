Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds Investor Company of America A

(AIVSX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. AIVSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 15.76% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Brandes International Equity Fund I

(BIIEX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BIIEX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 17.32%, expense ratio of 0.85% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Huber LargeCap Value Institutional

(HUDEX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.05% management fee. HUDEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.24% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

