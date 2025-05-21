Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

GMO Global Developed Equity Allocation FdIII

(GWOAX) has a 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. GWOAX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 13.48% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

BlackRock Mid Cap Value A

(MDRFX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MDRFX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. MDRFX, with annual returns of 14.27% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Investor Growth Fund A

(ONGAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ONGAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. ONGAX has an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.05%, and annual returns of 12.21% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

