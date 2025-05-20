Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights R

(GCVRX) has a 1.17% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GCVRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.57% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Enterprise N

(JDMNX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JDMNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.11%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

North Square Spectrum Alpha A

(ORIGX). Expense ratio: 0.94%. Management fee: 0.2%. Five year annual return: 9.31%. ORIGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

