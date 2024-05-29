Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Deutsche Science and Technology Institutional (KTCIX). KTCIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.46%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.05%.

AB Growth & Income A (CABDX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. CABDX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CABDX, with annual returns of 9.65% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock S (TMSIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TMSIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. TMSIX has an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 9.92% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

