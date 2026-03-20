Make the Most of High Oil Prices With FTI, WFRD & NBR Shares

Oil has already taken the top spot in the stock market, as the world watches high commodity prices and their deterring effect on economies. In the meantime, investors willing to capitalize on the business environment could keep a close watch on leading energy names like TechnipFMC plc FTI, Weatherford International plc WFRD and Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR.

Oil Price to Remain High

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading at more than $90 per barrel, according to data from oilprice.com, owing to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Also, in its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration mentioned its expectation for the WTI oil price this year at $73.61 per barrel, higher than $65.40 last year.

Thus, the present crude pricing environment is highly favorable for exploration and production activities. This will increase the demand for drilling rigs and oil field services.

3 Stocks in the Spotlight: FTI, WFRD & NBR

TechnipFMC

With oil prices back to their glory days, TechnipFMC is gaining. This is because FTI is well-known for providing equipment and services to upstream companies. The company ended 2025 with a total backlog of $16.6 billion, a significant improvement over the prior year. Thus, with a strong backlog and a favorable commodity pricing environment, FTI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is well-positioned to benefit.

Weatherford International

Like FTI, Weatherford International will capitalize on healthy oil prices. This is because WFRD aided upstream players to run their operations more smoothly and efficiently in a cost-efficient manner. Thus, the company, flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1, will continue to generate handsome cash flows for shareholders since oil prices are lucrative.

Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries is also well-positioned to benefit from rising oil prices because NBR offers high-specification rigs and is mainly known for providing rig technologies and drilling solutions. With high oil prices, there will probably be a surge in upstream operations, which, in turn, will lead to increased drilling operations, thereby aiding the bottom line of NBR, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.