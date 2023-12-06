Make Money With AI: 7 Ways It Can Improve Your Investing

Investing your hard-earned money can be a daunting task. You want to make sure that you are making smart decisions and doing everything in your power to set yourself up for success.

Find Out: How To Generate Passive Income With Just $500

Read: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

But how? Imagine being able to make smarter investment decisions with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). This developing technology allows investors to be more informed and find new opportunities beyond what they can with manual analysis. With its powerful capabilities, AI can help you make better investment decisions while saving time.

Here’s a look at seven ways to use AI to improve your investing strategy today.

7 Ways To Use AI To Improve Your Investing Strategy

While AI can’t choose stocks for you, it can help you decide what to invest in. Here’s how.

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required

Stock Picking

Investors can use AI to efficiently sort through data on U.S. stock markets to identify stocks that meet their criteria. Stock screeners allow investors to filter stocks on fundamental and technical data points. These criteria could include market capitalization, trading volume, accounting ratios or moving averages.

AI can sort through this data much more quickly than a human — and it’s adept at finding patterns that people might miss.

Risk Management

AI can help money managers and companies manage their investment risk by analyzing historical market data, volatility and any corrections that could affect returns. Machine learning techniques can also help improve efficiency and reduce costs.

AI can analyze large datasets quickly and with better forecasting accuracy than traditional regression models. AI can also capture nonlinear relationships between risk factors and other variables.

Algorithmic Trading

Investment traders can use AI algorithms to analyze large datasets and trade at higher speeds than humans would be able to. Algorithmic trading can take advantage of price discrepancies such as the bid-ask spread, where the gains are small and must be performed in large volume.

Plus, AI isn’t subject to human biases like human investors can be. AI algorithms can use market trends and patterns to recommend and make certain trades.

Portfolio Optimization

When managing a portfolio, money managers aim to maintain a balance between risk, diversification, income and growth. AI can help money managers optimize their portfolios to balance between these factors or prioritize one over the others.

AI investing programs can advise money managers on what may be missing in their portfolios to have a better balance.

Sentiment Analysis

Market sentiment is the current mood toward a stock or entire market. Market sentiment, as well as other factors like earnings reports, geopolitical issues, macroeconomic data and interest rates, all affect how the markets move. AI programs can help traders assess market sentiment by collecting news articles, social media posts and other online activity to analyze market sentiment and predict movements.

“AI’s ability to analyze market sentiment goes beyond the standard news analytics,” said Skyler Fernandes, founder and general partner at Venture University. “It can sift through vast amounts of unstructured data, including social media posts and online forums, to gauge investor sentiment in real-time. This goes a step further than traditional indicators, providing investors with early signals of market shifts that might not be immediately reflected in price movements.”

Data Interpretation and Predictions

AI algorithms can be used to predict what a stock will do next. Investors may use AI algorithms depending on what they believe about the market. For example, investors who believe that market cycles repeat might utilize AI tools to identify these cycles.

AI can also help make automatic buy and sell orders based on technical analysis tools for order entry.

Personalized Investment Advice

There are AI programs that can provide real-timeinvestment advicethrough a chat interface. This would provide investors, especially anyone without a lot of experience, to access personal investment answers in real-time.

Should You Use Artificial Intelligence for Investing?

The decision on whether to use artificial intelligence when investing is personal. Some people may not feel comfortable involving AI in their investments, while others may want to take advantage of AI to improve their investment strategy.

However, investing is a field that may be more likely to embrace new technology, as long as it can improve returns and minimize effort.

The Bottom Line

There are many ways that investors and money managers can use AI to help make money through investing. Artificial intelligence and its involvement in investing is likely here to stay.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Make Money With AI: 7 Ways It Can Improve Your Investing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.