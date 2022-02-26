Make Millions in Flying Car Stocks Before They Take Off

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You’ve seen electric and self-driving cars. But what about the flying cars?

Back in 1962, the futuristic cartoon The Jetsons predicted that by 2062, we’d all be zipping around in flying cars. Well, we’re past the halfway point to that future. And already, the world has adopted many of the technologies that the Jetsons family used in that famous show.

Robotic vacuum cleaners — check.

Video calls — check.

Tablets and smartwatches — check.

But flying cars — nope. And so, I ask again: Where are the flying cars?

The answer is relatively simple. They’re coming — soon. And by soon, I mean 2024.

Yep. That’s just two years away. But it’s the date that nearly every flying carmaker has agreed will be the year that these vehicles hit the market.

So buckle up because right now you have an opportunity to invest in the flying car future — before most other people even see it coming.

Here’s the story.

Science Fiction No Longer

For decades, flying cars have been written off by scientists and businesses alike as a cool but entirely unfeasible, science-fiction concept.

Then in the early 2000s, roads across the world started to get incredibly crowded, thanks to urbanization and population growth. And employees began spending hours sitting in traffic every day just to get to and from work. To make matters worse, in the early 2010s, e-commerce started to boom. And now as a result, throngs of delivery vehicles clog already super-congested urban roads.

All the sudden, the idea of taking to the skies with flying cars solved a big traffic problem. So tech companies and venture capitalists across the globe began investing in the flying car market.

But they didn’t approach the problem “car-first.” That is, they didn’t take a car and transform it into an aerial machine because that would’ve required significant engineering.

Rather, they approached the problem “flying-first.” They basically took the smallest manned flying machines they could find — helicopters — and made them more like cars. Doing so is a much simpler engineering problem.

So what do you have to do to make a helicopter more “car-like”?

You have to make it smaller, cheaper, quieter, mobile and portable. And it’d be nice if you made it electric, too, since all cars are going electric these days.

In other words, in the early 2010s, various tech companies — mature companies and exciting, young startups — set out to create a new class of small, cheap, quiet, mobile, and electric helicopters that basically functioned as “flying cars.”

That’s when a new type of technologically advanced aircraft called eVTOL — or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — was born.

Next-Generation Transportation

Essentially, these aircraft are quiet, electric helicopters that are much cheaper, much easier to make, and much more mobile than traditional ones. They are, for all intents and purposes, exactly what they were designed to be: Flying cars.

What’s the vision for these eVTOL aircraft?

To provide cost-effective, quiet, and fuel-efficient air transport to the masses. Instead of fighting through congested freeways, waiting in long subway lines or paying for an insanely long Uber (NYSE:UBER) ride, consumers of the future will be able to call an eVTOL aircraft and “air hop” short distances. The same goes for the transport of goods.

Long term, the vision is for eVTOL aircraft to be all over urban areas. They’ll act as “air taxis” that are constantly, quickly, cheaply, and safely flying people and goods from place to place.

Sound like a science-fiction concept? Sound like The Jetsons?

You bet. But this far-out concept is in the early stages of becoming a reality.

Remember when I told you that a whole bunch of tech companies were working on this problem? Well, their efforts have paid off. And now there are dozens of working eVTOL prototypes in the world.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has an eVTOL aircraft. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has one. Uber had one. And about a half-dozen air taxi startups have one, too.

Flying Car Boom

The next generation of aircraft has arrived. Sure, it will take some time for them to become widely adopted — but not too long. Right now this industry is booming. And within two years, you’ll be able to hail a flying car like you hail an Uber today.

Indeed, one eVTOL-maker just completed a successful hover test in December 2021. Another completed public demos in Singapore, Dubai and Las Vegas. Yet another will be an official aircraft operator in 2022. One maker already has ~1,300 orders; while another has almost 2,000 orders — valued at more than $5 billion. And one is building an eVTOL aircraft for UPS to shuttle goods between fulfillment centers.

And pretty much all of them are targeting commercial operations launch in 2024.

Folks, we are standing on the precipice of a new era in transportation — a new era wherein our cities will be filled with eVTOL aircraft ushering people and goods all over the place.

By 2030, things could look a lot like the 2062 future from The Jetsons.

Welcome, friends, to the “Flying Car Revolution” — a $3 TRILLION urban air mobility revolution that will create new titans of transportation.

No one is talking about this market today. But everyone will be talking about it by 2025.

Thus, the folks who get in early — who invest in the leading flying car stocks today — will see huge gains over the next 5-plus years.

Get Into Flying Car Stocks

So what are the best flying car stocks to buy right now?

Markedly, there is one flying car company that stands apart as the single best of flying car stocks to buy right now.

It is the most mature eVTOL-maker by far, with the most advanced core technology, the most impressive demonstrations, the most talented team, and the deepest pockets.

And its price is so undervalued today that our models indicate that this stock could rise by nearly 3,000% over the next 10 years.

You read that right. This is a stock with 3,000% upside potential.

Needless to say, you need to find out the name of this stock ASAP.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Make Millions in Flying Car Stocks Before They Take Off appeared first on InvestorPlace.

