Make Me a Millionaire: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market is on the downswing. Many traders are dumping their holdings as inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical crises weigh heavily on sentiment. And a recession appears to be on the horizon.

These declines present a fantastic opportunity to buy the top growth stocks.

After all, in most cases, time in the market beats market timing. In ten or twenty years, investors will probably only dimly remember the stock market correction of 2023. On the other hand, for investors that buy the dip on these three top growth stocks today, there could be gigantic fortunes to be made once the next bull market kicks off.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is a conglomerate focused on the healthcare industry.

Historically, Danaher built itself up with a massive series of acquisitions across numerous industrial fields. However, in recent years, management has streamlined the company by selling or spinning off many of its divisions.

The Danaher of today focuses on life science tools and services. It has especially positioned itself to benefit from the growth of bioprocessing, which is an emerging field related to the discovery of new pharmaceutical drugs and compounds.

Analysts estimate that bioprocessing can grow at a 15% annualized rate in the coming years. Danaher can capture a huge piece of that opportunity. Over the past 40 years, DHR stock has rallied approximately 200,000%, rising from a split-adjusted 9 cents to more than $180 per share today. With management’s incredible ability to discover and cash in on future trends, there should be plenty more upside in the years to come.

PayPal (PYPL)

The e-commerce boom of 2020 and 2021 has now turned into a bust. With the brick-and-mortar economy reopened, momentum has slowed for online commerce and services adoption.

The digital payments sector has gotten pummeled. Leaders like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have seen their share prices collapse, and many smaller FinTech companies have seen their stocks lose nearly all of their value. It’s a disaster, right?

And yet, actual data shows e-commerce continuing to grow at a respectable 7.7% rate year-over-year. Between favorable demographics and the inexorable spread of digital goods and services, the total addressable market continues to broaden.

PayPal, for its part, is forecast to generate 8% revenue growth and double-digit earnings per share growth this year. Sure, it’s not the boom we saw a few years ago. But the sky isn’t falling either. PayPal has a strong brand in an attractive industry. And with the implosion in the stock price, PYPL stock is going for just 10 times forward earnings.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com (NYSE:JD) is one of China’s leading e-commerce companies. Like with PayPal, investors have rushed to unload JD stock given the broader problems in the industry. Making matters worse, China has had a bumpy reopening from the pandemic and is currently facing a major real estate downturn.

However, investors risk losing the forest for the trees. JD.com, as a company, is still performing admirably.

Between 2018 and 2022, JD grew revenues from $67 billion to $152 billion. This year, analysts project a less than 2% decline, hardly a disaster given the terrible sentiment around the Chinese economy. Analysts project that JD will return to growth in 2024 and see revenues hit record highs.

JD’s stock price has crashed from an all-time high above $100 in 2021 to around a quarter of that now. That incredible fall is hard to explain given the business’ underlying stability. With the decline, JD is now going for nine times forward earnings and is likely to deliver double-digit annualized earnings growth once the current Chinese economic downturn ends.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek held a long position in DHR stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

