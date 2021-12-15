Make Just One Financial Resolution for 2022: Save

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, it’s easy to overdo it by setting too many or making them too difficult to achieve. Before long, we get frustrated by our lack of progress and revert to old habits.

As 2022 approaches, it’s time to simplify that fresh start. After nearly two years of pandemic-altered lifestyles, creating lofty goals only adds to the pressure of pretending life is normal when it’s not. Many of us still face economic uncertainty after navigating the ups and downs of job layoffs, stay-at-home orders, and stimulus checks.

So when it comes to your finances, forget about trying to nickel and dime yourself out of every single spending habit you enjoy. Instead, this is the year to focus on just one financial resolution: saving.

How The Pandemic Made Saving Money More Complex

It’s true that the personal savings rate spiked several times over the course of the pandemic.

This was primarily because Americans received several atypical windfalls throughout. There were three rounds of stimulus checks (about a third of people put their first stimulus check toward savings, according to data from the National Bureau of Economic Research).

Federal student loan payments and mortgages went into forbearance, allowing Americans to sock away money they would have applied to those payments. Some received expanded unemployment benefits, and a test run for monthly child tax credit payments.

But the personal savings rate is just a snapshot, meaning it reflects how much money people put into savings, but not how much of their money they kept in savings. Plus, most of those initial aid programs from the pandemic have ceased, or their future is uncertain.

The savings rate has since fallen back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and it can be tricky to know what happened to that money people initially socked away.

“We can’t assume that a falling savings rate implies that people are spending down their savings, just that they’re not continuing to add to them at the same rate as before,” says Helen Robb, senior manager of data at the Financial Health Network, a nonprofit financial services consultancy.

Indeed, the ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on finances for many households, with long-term implications.

Nineteen percent of U.S. households used all their savings during the pandemic, according to a NPR/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll conducted in August 2021.

When looking solely at households with incomes of under $50,000 per year, 30% completely depleted all their savings.

For some Americans, especially those who kept their jobs during the pandemic, aid programs may have bolstered their long-term finances.

As of May 2021, 61% of respondents of the Financial Health Network’s annual pulse survey reported having enough savings to cover at least 3 months of living expenses. In 2020, it was 56%, while two years ago, it was 53%.

But even for people who have returned to work or have recovered from some of their pandemic setbacks, there are challenges ahead.

Prices are rising due to inflation. Covid variant cases are increasing, potentially creating interruptions to work, school and travel. And for now, programs like the enhanced child tax credit are only slated to extend for a single year.

“People don’t want to get caught again in a situation where they need to have resources” and aren’t prepared, says Pamela Sams, president at northern Virginia-based Jackson Sams Wealth Strategies. Some of her clients are focusing on building their cash reserves, while others saw their fluctuating retirement account balances during the pandemic as a wake-up call.

It’s time to save. Here’s how to do it.

How to Build or Rebuild Your Savings

1. Focus on Habits

If you’re beginning to restore your savings after a setback, Sams says to “start where you are” and focus on building good saving habits. While she recommends having a cash reserve of three to six months of living expenses on hand, “it’s a big nut to crack sometimes.”

If you have a hard time gaining momentum as you begin to save, try apps or bank programs that allow you to round up your purchases to save the extra change. “It’s small, but it adds up over time,” she says.

Not only do small wins help you get motivated to save more when you can; you can also start earning interest on your savings, so you get the benefits of compound interest sooner rather than later.

2. Already Saving? Revisit Your Priorities

When you see something going well with your finances, take advantage of it.

“My clients who were prepared [for the pandemic] noticed their additional disposable income” from changed travel or social plans, says Emlen Miles-Mattingly, president of Gen Next Wealth in Madera, Calif. That allowed them to take mindful steps to increase their savings.

If your finances remained stable, or perhaps even improved, during the pandemic, it’s still important to occasionally evaluate your finances. By tracking your spending, creating a new budget, or both, you might find additional ways to save.

Your priorities may have shifted since the last time you examined your spending habits, which can help you identify unnecessary spending that isn’t fulfilling, Miles-Mattingly says. “Does it bring you value? If not, then why don’t we stop doing that?” he asks clients.

Likewise, Sams says that reviewing your cash flow and spending can help you identify extra money you can funnel toward saving.

“At the beginning of each year, I like to go down the list, look at my needs and wants, and pick out things I didn’t really use,” Sams says, like those small monthly subscriptions that don’t feel like much each month but add up over time. “You may say, what’s $8.99 going to do to move the needle? But $8.99 times 12 months, times 24 months, you can really see it add up.”

3. Make Your Goal Sustainable

Miles-Mattingly noted that being able to save sustainable amounts is key for anyone who’s starting to save after a time of financial hardship or uncertainty.

You may figure out how you can save $500 this month, he says, but will you be able to keep doing that three months from now? It’s a better move to save $250 this month and sustain that level of saving over a longer period of time.

The same applies to smaller amounts; save $10 if $20 feels like a stretch. Then “continue the habit and your wealth will grow,” he says.

4. Be Proactive Throughout the Year

Miles-Mattingly also notes that people are taking proactive steps with their money as they regain their footing post-pandemic by thinking about how to save when they get a raise, promotion or new position. Instead of getting used to a pay increase, automatically saving at least a portion of your additional income can foster noticeable growth toward your bottom line.

Don’t forget about tax refunds, too. “Spring often provides an opportunity for saving for many Americans due to the arrival of tax refunds which can be considered a windfall,” Robb says. “Tax refunds are often not subject to the same day-to-day demands as other income, and are a great opportunity to pay down debt or build an emergency buffer.”

