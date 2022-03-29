Make Better Investment Decisions by Looking at the Limits of Survey-Based Advice

Survey-based research – and advice based on that research – ranges from unreasonably great to hopelessly inadequate. In this article, I’ll look at the value of commercial-grade survey-based reports that you often find mixed into investment analysis and advice. I’ll cover their essential flaws and share two ways to work around the limits.

As you read survey-based research and other opinion data, look for its underlying flaws. Much of the survey data pushed at investors and other buyers is low, or sometimes negative, value. It fails in at least four essential areas: coherency, data gathering, sample definitions, and journal publishing standards.

Coherency

Incoherent survey-based research doesn’t pretend to fit into the broader body of information and knowledge in the field they’re covering. Warning signal: No foundation, no literature review, or other historical documentation. Better survey-based research coherently describes how it’s built on or challenges the accumulated knowledge in the area.

Survey-based research creators couldn’t care less about the findings of others . If they cite prior work at all, they cite only their own work, no one else’s. They’re focused on proving they’re smarter and more valuable than anyone else, and they don’t want to clutter your mind (or theirs) with anything other researchers have done.

Coherency is a cost issue: better quality work costs more, and too many investors and other buyers don’t demand it, so they are stuck with content from many sources, all in irresolvable conflict. Have you been there often, trying to reconcile conflicting advice? I bet you have.

Absent a coherent, validated, documented history, researchers can make up whatever assumptions, models, and problems they want. Great research rewrites history, so it isn’t sacrosanct, but research presented without the historical context of relevant earlier work is grossly inadequate.

Data gathering

Surveys formulated just to collect data aren’t doing enough. Authors of survey-based research need to have a hypothesis they’re testing, contesting, or extending. Otherwise, they’re guilty of data dredging or falling for the Texas sharpshooter fallacy or other analytical flaws that violate their statistical tests’ assumptions. If, that is, they’ve done any statistical analysis.

Hypotheses created after the data has been collected are the start of a research project, not the end. Data gathering by itself robs everyone of critical, tested insight. Opinion pieces often try to fill the gap with untested insights.

Confirmation bias is even worse. Some analysts begin with an assumption and select data that supports their hypothesis, turning it into their conclusion and the basis of their recommendations. Look for evidence of conscious or unconscious selective data filtering, comments that discount alternative conclusions without adequate foundation.

Sample definition

Good surveys are designed to collect information from a relatively small number of people who represent a larger population, so the results are generalizable to the target population. Most surveys you’ll find in opinion pieces fail here.

Survey samples are either scientific or non-scientific (also known as “samples of convenience.”) Surveys you find in many investment analyses rely on non-scientific samples: their results aren’t generalizable to a larger population. But they generalize nonetheless, which can lead investors to make bad decisions.

Example: If you survey 50 CIOs at the top US financial services firms, you can’t generalize your sample’s data to all firms with at least 10,000 employees in all industries in the G20. Such a generalization is indefensible on several dimensions, including firm size, industry, and geography.

The next time you look at an investment piece that quotes a survey that the organization conducted or commissioned, examine whether or not the sample they used is really representative of the larger marketplace. Odds are, they don’t provide enough information to answer that question, so you should have second thoughts about believing their conclusions and recommendations.

Journal publishing standards

Journals have many standards for survey-based research, among them: full disclosure of all pertinent survey details and analytical methods as well as peer review by two or more independent experts. Survey-based investment advice typically fails to meet most standards journals impose to merit publication.

Independent peer review is the final line of defense against lousy, low-quality research. Without IPR, you get:

Opinion disguised as fact, and fads and memes masquerading as substantive trends.

Correlations confused with causations.

Great exclamations (claiming, for example, massive acceleration and adoption or, less often, the opposite – without adequate evidence)

Recommendations and conclusions unrelated to the actual research project. You have to sleuth out the disconnects.

Authors with samples of convenience inappropriately projecting results to the entire population.

In most cases, you’re not going to get independent peer review of survey-based analysis and advice, so what should you do?

Workarounds

You can do it yourself! Refer to this set of articles to get more depth, as a reader, on how to review survey-based research: Start with a simple framework for unreasonably great research. Then work your way through three follow-on articles on components of that framework: the organizations and people involved, the science of sampling, and how the survey was designed and executed. Or you can ask me for my opinion on the quality and value of the survey-based research claims you’re looking at. I write unsolicited peer reviews. No doubt, eventually, other authors will do the same to me. We can collectively raise the quality and impact of research this way if we keep at it.

