Make a Wish List of Value Stocks

(0:30) - Making A Strong Investment Strategy For Today’s Market

(5:45) - Deploying Cash: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(18:45) - Episode Roundup: CNC, FANG, KR, WFC, URI

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #299 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

The 2022 market sell-off continues but that means that stocks are also getting cheaper. This is the time for value investors.

But maybe you’re scared to jump in so you’re waiting on the sidelines. That’s where a “wish list” comes into play.

It pays to have a plan during bear markets. Why not create a wish list of value stocks that you will buy on the next leg down? It will help you keep focused on the goal which is to buy great companies on the cheap.

Screening for Undervalued Top Stocks

Zacks has a predefined screen that includes the Zacks Ranks of #1 or #2 (Strong Buy) and (Buy) stocks, which are the top ranks and usually indicates rising earnings estimates. It also includes the Zacks Style Scores of A and B, the top two style score ranks, for value.

In addition, it has even more value criteria with a PEG ratio under 1.0, which indicates both growth and value, as well as an Industry Rank in the top 50%.

Even with numerous value and Zacks criteria, this screen still returned 42 stocks.

Stocks are cheap. Which ones should be on your wish list?

5 Top Value Stocks with Top Zacks Ranks

1. Centene CNC

Centene is a large American health insurance company. Year-to-date, shares of Centene are down 5.8%, making it even cheaper.

It trades with a forward P/E of 13.6. Centene has a PEG ratio of 0.95.

Should you hide out in Centene in 2022?

2. Diamondback Energy FANG

Diamondback Energy is one of the large oil and natural gas producers in the Permian Basin. It has a market cap of $21 billion.

Earnings are soaring this year for the energy producers thanks to high natural gas and oil prices.

Diamondback Energy shares are up 10.5% year-to-date but it remains dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 4.4.

Diamondback Energy pays a dividend, which is currently yielding 2.6%. But it also has been paying special dividends in 2022 which have pushed the yield higher.

Is there still time to buy Diamondback Energy?

3. The Kroger Co. KR

Kroger is one of the world’s largest food retailers. Many investors have been hiding out in it during these volatile times, as it was a big pandemic winner.

Shares of Kroger are down just 1.3% year-to-date but remain a value.

Kroger has a forward P/E of 11 and a PEG ratio of just 0.94. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.4%.

Should Kroger be on your wish list?

4. Wells Fargo WFC

Wells Fargo is a large financial institution which provides banking and wealth management services for people and businesses.

Shares of Wells Fargo have fallen 16.5% year-to-date even though the Federal Reserve is raising rates which should boost bank earnings.

Wells Fargo is cheap with a forward P/E of 10. It pays a dividend of 3%.

Should Wells Fargo be on your wish list in 2022?

5. United Rentals URI

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in North America. The United States recently pass a huge infrastructure bill which should provide a boost to those in construction.

But shares of United Rentals have fallen 19.2% year-to-date.

They are cheaper than ever, with a forward P/E of 8.3 and a PEG ratio of 0.5.

United Rentals doesn’t pay a dividend, but on Jan 26, 2022, it announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

Is United Rentals a deal at these levels?

What Else Should You Know About Creating a Value Investing Strategy in 2022?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.