Mak Capital One Cuts Stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT)

Fintel reports that Mak Capital One has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.91MM shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.92MM shares and 11.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in DIRTT Environmental Solutions. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRT is 0.14%, a decrease of 47.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.15% to 37,330K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

22nw holds 17,457K shares representing 17.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,894K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRT by 26.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,702K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,910K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Robeco Schweiz holds 3,300K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 2,024K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,014K shares, representing a decrease of 98.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRT by 45.27% over the last quarter.

