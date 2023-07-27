News & Insights

Majority of US Senate backs sweeping defense policy bill, voting continues

July 27, 2023 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by Patricia Zengerle for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate backed a sweeping bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Thursday, setting up a showdown with legislation passed by the Republican-led House of Representatives with "culture war" amendments eliminating abortion rights and diversity protections.

As voting continued, the Democratic-controlled Senate backed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 86 to 11, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans.

