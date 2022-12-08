Majority of U.S. REITs Exceeded Analyst FFO Estimates for Q3

Based on research by S&P Global Market Intelligence, more than half of U.S. equity REITs reported third-quarter funds from operations (FFO) that exceeded sell-side analyst expectations. S&P analyzed 127 U.S. REITs and found that 71 reported FFO per share higher than third-quarter consensus estimates. Out of the remaining REITs, 24 equaled consensus expectations for the quarter and 32 fell short of FFO expectations. The research covered U.S. equity REITs that trade on the Nasdaq, NYSE, and NYSE American, have market caps over $200 million, and have had three or more FFO-per-share estimates for the three months ending on September 30th. The top industries that outperformed were industrials and self-storage, with 9 out of the 11 industrial REITs surpassing analyst FFO-per-share estimates during the quarter. One notable self-storage REIT was Americold Realty Trust Inc., which reported a core FFO of 25 cents per share, 31.6% above its consensus estimate. Out of all the industries, the largest beat was Safehold Inc., which more than doubled its estimate of 42 cents per share.

Finsum:REITs had a strong quarter with 56% reporting third-quarter funds from operations that outperformed sell-side analyst expectations.

