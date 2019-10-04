Majority of U.S. FCC backs $26.5 billion Sprint, T-Mobile tie-up

US Markets

A majority of the five-member U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to approve a proposed $26.5 billion tie-up of Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc, officials said on Friday.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in recent days became the third Republican to vote to approve the deal but proposed changes to the approval order, sources said. Those changes are still under review by his colleagues.

Under FCC rules, a final vote of the five commissioners is expected by mid-October. A group of 17 states and the District of Columbia has filed a separate lawsuit to stop the merger, arguing that it will lead to higher prices for consumers. A trial date has been set for Dec. 9.

