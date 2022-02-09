Majority of Stellantis unions agree on moving jobs to battery plant - sources

Adds background

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI and a majority of labour union representatives have reached an agreement about moving jobs from a gasoline and diesel engine plant in Douvrin, northern France, to a new electric battery plant, several sources told Reuters.

The CFTC, Force Ouvrière and CFE-CGC unions - which represent a majority of staff - are set to sign a deal moving workers from the plant founded in 1969 over to a yet-to-be-built battery plant nearby, the sources said.

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

Although their opposition does not hinder the agreement from going through, the biggest CGTstaff union as well as the CFDT union said they would not sign the deal, as they consider the commitment to transfer 400 jobs to the new battery factory as insufficient.

The French-Italian carmaker's battery "gigafactory" - a joint project with TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Mercedes-Benz DAIGn.DE and the first of its kind in France - is expected to open in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Giles Guillaume; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.