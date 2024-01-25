Majority of Institutions, Wealth Managers Expected to Increase Allocations to Fixed Income

Aeon conducted a survey of pension funds, insurance asset managers, family offices, and wealth managers. Among the findings was that a majority plan to increase their allocation to active fixed income funds over the next 2 years. Currently, about 17% of respondents have less than 10% of their portfolios in active fixed income strategies, while 20% have between 50 and 75% of their portfolio in active fixed income. Overall, respondents are willing to trade liquidity for greater returns and diversification.

The survey also indicates that 13% of respondents plan to ‘dramatically’ increase exposure, while 81% plan to do so ‘slightly’. In terms of return expectations, 55% are looking for between 3 and 5%, while 36% are looking for between 5 and 7%.

In terms of alternatives, there was nearly unanimous consensus that the asset class would continue to grow as 74% see a slight increase over the next 2 years, while 16% see a dramatic increase.

Another area of agreement is that these allocators are looking for fund managers with a ‘broad mandate’ to invest in several credit markets. The respondents also shared the view that they would be increasing allocation to private credit with 24% looking to ‘dramatically’ increase, and 67% seeing a slight increase.

