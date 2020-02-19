Majority at Brazil antitrust agency watchdog allows Embraer-Boeing deal to proceed

BRASILIA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The majority of councillors at Brazil's antitrust agency Cade voted on Wednesday against a prosecutors' request to review the sale of Embraer SA's EMBR3.SA commercial division to Boeing Co BA.N and allowed the deal to proceed.

Earlier this month, Brazilian prosecutors had filed an appeal with Cade asking the regulator to reconsider its approval of the deal due to potential omissions in the decision. It tie-up had been approved without restrictions on Jan. 27.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, in Brasilia)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.