Majority at Brazil antitrust agency watchdog allows Embraer-Boeing deal to proceed

The majority of councillors at Brazil's antitrust agency Cade voted on Wednesday against a prosecutors' request to review the sale of Embraer SA's commercial division to Boeing Co and allowed the deal to proceed.

Earlier this month, Brazilian prosecutors had filed an appeal with Cade asking the regulator to reconsider its approval of the deal due to potential omissions in the decision. It tie-up had been approved without restrictions on Jan. 27.

