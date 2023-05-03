Majorel Q1 revenue up as global internet deals offset loss of COVID contracts

Adds context

May 3 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based outsourcing company Majorel MAJ.AS posted a quarterly rise in revenue, driven by global internet clients, particularly in the U.S., Philippines and Malaysia, the group said on Wednesday.

Revenues rose 11% to 541 million euros ($595.91 million) in the quarter ending March.

Majorel, which employs more than 82,000 customer service workers worldwide, indicated that the loss of contracts acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic was partially offset by acquisitions made in 2022, including Alembo, Findasense, and IST.

COVID-related contracts accounted for 26 million euros in revenue a year ago.

The firm, created in 2019 following the merger of Bertelsmann's BTGGg.F and Saham Groupe's customer service branches, received last Wednseday a 3 billion euro takeover offer from rival Teleperformance TEPRF.PA.

The two major investors have already signed irrevocable tender contracts, in what Midcap called "a virtuous deal firstly for Majorel's minority shareholders".

"With this proposed transaction, we are taking a quantum leap," Majorel's chief executive Thomas Mackenbrock had said after the announcement.

Majorel shares were little changed in early trade.

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont and Alessandro Parodi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

