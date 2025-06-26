Major Update: Frank Jaksch Jr At Niagen Bioscience Exercises Options, Realizing $0

Frank Jaksch Jr, Board Member at Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE), reported a large exercise of company stock options on June 26, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Jr, Board Member at Niagen Bioscience, exercised stock options for 0 shares of NAGE. The transaction value amounted to $0.

The Thursday morning market activity shows Niagen Bioscience shares up by 2.54%, trading at $13.75. This implies a total value of $0 for Jr's 0 shares.

Unveiling the Story Behind Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Inc is the leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. It is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions. It is is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels efficiently and effectively, and is the key ingredient powering our suite of Niagen brands.

Financial Insights: Niagen Bioscience

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Niagen Bioscience's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.59% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 63.42% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Niagen Bioscience exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 74.5 , Niagen Bioscience's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.96 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 68.37, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

