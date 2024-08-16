Major Update: David Lucchese At Everi Hldgs Exercises Options, Making A Strategic Move

In a new SEC filing on August 15, it was revealed that Lucchese, EVP at Everi Hldgs (NYSE:EVRI), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Lucchese, EVP at Everi Hldgs, exercising stock options for 4,524 shares of EVRI. The total transaction was valued at $43,566.

The Friday morning update indicates Everi Hldgs shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $12.92. At this value, Lucchese's 4,524 shares are worth $43,566.

Delving into Everi Hldgs's Background

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates in two segments namely Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Enveri Games provides gaming operators with gaming technology products and services which include gaming machines, slot machines, leased gaming equipment, and other products and services. Enveri FinTech provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services which include services and equipment that facilitate casino patron's to access cash at gaming facilities through automated teller machines, point of sale debit card purchases and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Everi Hldgs

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Everi Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.4% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 79.66%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Everi Hldgs's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.11.

Debt Management: Everi Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.95.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Everi Hldgs's P/E ratio of 26.92 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.46, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 6.78, Everi Hldgs could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Everi Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.