Major U.S. retailers limit baby formula purchases on shortage

Deborah Sophia
Manas Mishra
May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. retailers including Target Corp TGT.N, CVS Health Corp CVS.N and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Tuesday they have limited purchases of baby formula due to a supply shortfall.

The limits come after major supplier Abbott Laboratories ABT.N recalled some baby formula including Similac in February following complaints of bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

CVS said in an emailed statement it restricted in-store and online purchases to three per order last month, while Walgreens issued a similar cap early in March.

Grocer Kroger KR.N has a limit of four products per customer, while Target has had restrictions on online purchases for weeks.

Abbott announced last month it would release limited quantities of nutrition products that had been put on hold following the recall. It has said no formula that has been distributed tested positive for bacteria.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

