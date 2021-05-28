Major U.S. Convenience Store Chain Sheetz Now Accepts Bitcoin

Restaurant, convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz announced that it now accepts bitcoin payments, through a partnership with Flexa.

According to a press statement, major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz has joined the bandwagon of institutions accepting bitcoin as a payment method for its products. The press statement went on to reveal that the payment method would be enabled by digital payments network Flexa.

The release claimed that this has made Sheetz “the first convenience store chain to accept bitcoin … in-store and at the pump.” It will also be accepting ether, litecoin, dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“With interest in digital currencies reaching all-time highs, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that there are real, tangible benefits for the merchants who accept them — not only reduced fraud and cost savings, but also a better and more mobile customer experience,” Trevor Filter of Felxa said, per the release.

Sheetz Payment Manager Linda Smith also highlighted the growing influence of Bitcoin as a payment method in the current financial climate.

“We are constantly innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365 — that includes accepting many forms of payment,” she said, according to the release.

The chain operates 622 locations across the U.S. Sheetz did not disclose if it would hold any bitcoin on its balance sheet or not.

And Sheetz is not the only institution to have recently adopted bitcoin as a payment method. Camping World, the largest RV dealer in the U.S., has recently announced that it does as well.

