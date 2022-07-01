Commodities
DAL

Major U.S. airlines to let passengers book tickets with gender neutral option

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Frank Polich

Major U.S. airlines have agreed to update computer systems by the end of 2024 to allow travelers to purchase tickets with an X gender marker, an airline trade group confirmed on Friday.

July 1 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines have agreed to update computer systems by the end of 2024 to allow travelers to purchase tickets with an X gender marker, an airline trade group confirmed on Friday.

Senator Ron Wyden, in a letter to Airlines for America that was seen by Reuters, said member airlines committed to the change after he had engaged with the group. A spokeswoman for the airline group confirmed that Wyden's letter was accurate.

Airlines for America represents Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O, American Airlines AAL.O, Southwest Airlines LUV.N and others.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL UAL AAL LUV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular