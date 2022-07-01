Major U.S. airlines to let passengers book tickets with gender neutral option

July 1 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines have agreed to update computer systems by the end of 2024 to allow travelers to purchase tickets with an X gender marker, an airline trade group confirmed on Friday.

Senator Ron Wyden, in a letter to Airlines for America that was seen by Reuters, said member airlines committed to the change after he had engaged with the group. A spokeswoman for the airline group confirmed that Wyden's letter was accurate.

Airlines for America represents Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O, American Airlines AAL.O, Southwest Airlines LUV.N and others.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.